13-year-old boy shot multiple times in head in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after the Philadelphia Police Department said he was shot multiple times in his head Monday. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Smedley Street in West Oak Lane.

Police said the teen was rushed to the hospital, where he's critical.

The teen was shot multiple times in his face and head area, according to police.

Investigators said there are no arrests.

