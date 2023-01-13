Missing Pa. mom Jennifer Brown: Police searching landfill

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Montgomery County mother who has not been seen since Jan. 3 has reached a new level. Sources close to the investigation say the search in a Berks County landfill is connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Brown.

Detectives could be seen digging through the trash of a Birdsboro landfill Thursday and Friday.

The landfill, sources say, is where the trash from Brown's complex is taken.

CBS Philadelphia was told several items were loaded onto trucks and taken to an undisclosed location.

"I really hope they find something that helps them out. I haven't heard anything," Joanna Genuardi, Brown's neighbor, said. "I really hope they find something to help them find Jennifer."

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office wouldn't confirm any new information Friday but said a team of detectives has been all over the region following investigative leads.

Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.

Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.

The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.

Her family is desperately trying to find her and is offering $15,000 for tips that help police find her.

"We aren't losing hope we're still saying her name and passing things out and just want to get the word and her face out there. Somebody saw something," Genuardi said.