Concerns growing as search for missing Montgomery County mother continues

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- It's been one week since Jennifer Brown disappeared. She was last seen by a friend last Tuesday afternoon.

Then, she failed to pick her son up from school the following afternoon.

One week later, there's now a $15,000 reward for any tips that help police find Brown.

The Montgomery County District Attorney said Tuesday his office can't release specific details that could jeopardize the investigation.

Detectives have received hundreds of tips, but none have provided any significant leads.

Now, this community, Jennifer Brown's family and her little boy are all growing more concerned.

"What I'd like to know, Jennifer, where are you?" Carol Sprainer said.

It's the question family and friends have been trying to answer for one week now.

And the question Brown's 8-year-old son is also starting to ask.

"We still have been very protective and shielding him with everything but it's a week now without his mom and I'm pretty sure we're going on the longest he's ever been away from her," Tiffany Barron said.

Missing flyers are being posted in local stores, church bulletins and near mailboxes to help find Brown.

The 43-year-old single mother was last seen Jan. 3rd near her home in Limerick Township, but investigators say she never picked up her son from the bus stop the next day.

"For it to be seven days, my heart is just really, really heavy, and my mind has really taken a dark turn," Barron said.

Barron, her best friend, said Brown is in marketing and sales, usually works from home and is fun-loving and adores her two boys.

But her car is still parked near her home and police said her keys, wallet, purse and work phone were all found inside.

"We are all shook," Sprainer said. "It's hard to believe something like that can happen or has happened."

Family, friends and neighbors have held search parties and gathered to pray during a candlelight vigil.

But the Montgomery County District Attorney's office saID there have been no credible sightings.

"If she can hear me, I'd say, 'Fight girlfriend and get here. Make noise, do whatever you have to do because we're not going to stop looking for her,'" Barron said.

The district attorney's office adds it has conducted numerous interviews and encourages the public to call in with tips.

If you know anything, you're encouraged to call Montgomery County Detectives or Limerick Township Police.