Family increases reward for info on missing Montgomery County mother

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

There is still no sign of a missing mother from Montgomery County. Jennifer Brown, who lives in Limerick Township, has not been seen since last Tuesday.

She was scheduled to pick her son up from the bus stop the next day. But she didn't show up.

Her family has increased the reward for information.

They're now offering $15,000 for tips that help police find her.



First published on January 9, 2023 / 6:25 PM

