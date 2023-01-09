Family increases reward for info on missing Montgomery County mother
There is still no sign of a missing mother from Montgomery County. Jennifer Brown, who lives in Limerick Township, has not been seen since last Tuesday.
She was scheduled to pick her son up from the bus stop the next day. But she didn't show up.
Her family has increased the reward for information.
They're now offering $15,000 for tips that help police find her.
