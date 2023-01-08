Family holds vigil for missing Montgomery County woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- The search continues for a missing mother from Montgomery County, as a community gathers to pray for her safe return. Jennifer Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

Her family is desperate to find her. They gathered for a vigil Saturday to make more people aware of her disappearance.

Sanding together in prayer, family, friends and neighbors are holding onto hope and praying for the safe return of the 43-year-old loving mother.

"Someone knows where my niece is and please please someone speak up," aunt Diane Brehm said. "We're begging for her, for her family, for her sons."

Candlelight illuminated the dark sky during a vigil outside Brown's home.

Investigators say she was last seen on January 3 by a friend and co-worker. But the next day, she was supposed to pick up her youngest son from the bus stop but never showed up.

"She would never ever not be there for Noah," said best friend Tiffany Barron. "She would not leave Noah with anyone."

Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home. And her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.

DA ASKING FOR PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING MISSING PERSON: 43-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER BROWN OF LIMERICK TOWNSHIP Family is... Posted by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Friday, January 6, 2023

The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.

"Everybody that knows Jennifer knows this is not what she would do," Brehm said. "She wouldn't just disappear."

"Jen's also the type of neighbor like old-fashioned growing up if you're baking something and you don't have a cup of sugar Jen has it," neighbor Ellen Friend said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says detectives have received tips but nothing has panned out.

Now, loved ones and the tight-knit community are desperate to find Brown but with each passing hour, the concern is growing.

"I can't even thank these people enough because as much as people are cruel there's been more love and support to weigh all of that out," Barron said.

"We just need to bring her home," Friend said. "Her son needs her, he's a young boy and needs his mom."

Brown's family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information to help police bring her home.

Anyone with information is urged to call Limerick Township police or Montgomery County detectives.