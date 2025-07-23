New Jersey woman charged in connection with 2-year-old daughter's death, prosecutor says

An Ocean Gate, New Jersey, mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter last week, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday.

Jenna O'Connor, 32, is in custody and taken to Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing, the prosecutor said in the release on Wednesday.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit detectives responded to the Community Medical Center in Toms River on July 17 on a report of a 2-year-old girl in critical condition. The girl received further treatment after being airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The girl died days later on July 21.

The prosecutor said tests were performed on the child while she was hospitalized, and it was revealed there was methadone in her system.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and Ocean Gate Police Department Detective Bureau conducted an investigation that revealed that on the morning of July 17, O'Connor called 911 after finding the child unresponsive in her crib, the release said.

It was further revealed in the investigation that O'Connor was home and responsible for the girl's care on July 16-17, and that the girl had access to methadone in the home, the prosecutor said.

"While the death of this baby is tragic, the investigation remains active and ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming," Billhimer said.