Meet the first Black woman elected to a leadership role in Mummers String Band history

A member of the Joseph A. Ferko String Band was surprised with a Philadelphia City Council proclamation Tuesday night after becoming the first African-American woman elected to a leadership role in Mummers String Band history.

Jeannette Jackson received the honor at the Mummers Museum during a community discussion about Philadelphia traditions and the future of mummery. Midway through the event, City Councilman Mark Squilla stepped forward to present the proclamation.

"Since coming to the Ferko String Band, Jeannette has distinguished herself with her hard work, knowledge, and skills developing costume designs," Squilla said.

In January 2025, Jackson was elected costume chairman of the Ferko String Band — a role overseeing the design and development of the band's elaborate parade costumes. The appointment marked the first time an African-American woman has been elected to the position in the band's 104-year history — and the first in Mummers String Band history.

"You kind of feel like you're part of something bigger than yourself," Jackson said following the presentation.

Jackson joined Ferko in 2023 alongside her husband, Bob Jackson, bringing with her a lifelong passion for sewing and fashion design.

"I think I've been sewing forever — like, since the dinosaurs," she said. "And now here's a good way to put that to use in one of the most big, over-the-top ways you can even imagine."

For decades, the Mummers Parade — one of Philadelphia's oldest traditions — has faced criticism for being largely White and male-dominated. Organizers in recent years have made efforts to broaden participation and address past controversies.

Jackson said that once she became involved, she found a welcoming environment.

"In the Mummers, people may think it's more of a closed fraternity, but that's not true," she said.

Her husband said he was proud to see her recognized.

"I'm just very, very proud," Bob Jackson said.

The proclamation comes during Black History Month and as Philadelphia prepares to mark the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026 — milestones supporters say highlight the importance of inclusion within longstanding civic traditions.

For Jackson, the moment fulfilled something she once joked about with her brother.

"I told him a long time ago, I want to die as a folk hero. It could happen!" she said. "So be a Mummer. Dreams come true."