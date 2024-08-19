JD Vance in Philadelphia today to discuss economy as Republicans focus on battleground states

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, the Republican ticket is focusing on battleground states, including Pennsylvania. Former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance will visit the commonwealth today. Trump will speak in York, Pennsylvania, and Vance in Philadelphia.

Vance is making his second trip to Philadelphia in the last two weeks. On Aug. 6, he held a campaign event at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. Today, he was at Disorb Systems, a veteran-owned medical product manufacturer and distributor in North Philadelphia.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris holding a 3-point lead over Trump nationally and that she and Trump are even across the battleground states — the poll has Harris and Trump tied in Pennsylvania. According to the survey, the economy was voters' leading "major factor" in November.

According to the Trump/Vance campaign, the vice presidential nominee will focus on the economy during his Philadelphia visit today.

In a press release, the Trump-Vance campaign was quick to attack Democrats on "economic failures." They highlight issues from inflation and gas prices in Pennsylvania to "anti-American energy policies" and job cuts."

The campaign event comes after inflation continued to cool in July, falling to its lowest level in three years. However, the July jobs report showed employers added 114,000 jobs, far fewer than economists expected, and unemployment rising to 4.3%.

In a statement, the Harris/Walz campaign partially said, "Over the past week, Vance and Trump have campaigned on a promise to hike taxes for working Pennsylvanians, costing families more than $3,900 and spiking health care costs while giving handouts to billionaires. The Trump-Vance Project 2025 agenda couldn't be further from what Philly voters are looking for. Pennsylvanians kicked Trump out of office in 2020 because he made their lives worse."

The Trump and Vance events are part of a weeklong push focused on the themes of the Republican National Convention. According to the campaign, Monday's theme was "Make America Wealthy Again." They will continue their tour Tuesday, with Vance headed to Wisconsin and Trump to Michigan to speak on crime and safety.