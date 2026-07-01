Philadelphia 76ers lose Kelly Oubre Jr., Quentin Grimes in NBA free agency, reports say

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s time in Philadelphia has come to an end. The now-former Sixers forward agreed to a two-year, nearly $17 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday.

Oubre, 30, spent the last three seasons with the Sixers. He played a key role in the team's starting lineup as a 3-and-D wing.

In three seasons, Oubre averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and shot 32% on 3-pointers. He played 178 regular-season games for Philadelphia, including 150 starts.

Oubre isn't the only Sixers player heading to another team in NBA free agency.

Quentin Grimes, who played for the Sixers the last two seasons, agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Grimes averaged 13.4 points and shot 33% on 3-pointers in 75 games last season with the Sixers. He started in 19 games.

The Sixers entered free agency cash-strapped due to Joel Embiid and Paul George's big contracts, but they've made a couple of moves so far.

Philadelphia and former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade agreed on a four-year, $39 million deal Tuesday night, according to a report from ESPN. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers in 59 games last season with the Cavaliers, where he played for seven seasons.

The Sixers on Wednesday also added depth in their frontcourt by signing former New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti to a one-year, $3.4 million contract, according to The Associated Press.

Last season, Hukporti averaged just 2.2 points in 54 games for the NBA champions. He's expected to add depth behind Embiid and Adem Bona.

The German native is 24 years old and was the final pick of the 2024 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas later traded his rights to the Knicks.