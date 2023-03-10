"I don't know how you sleep at night": Fiancee seeks justice after hit-and-run

"On a mission" to get justice for fiance killed in hit-and-run

"On a mission" to get justice for fiance killed in hit-and-run

"On a mission" to get justice for fiance killed in hit-and-run

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Elise Poore hasn't slept much lately.

More than a month after a hit-and-run killed her fiance, Jason Smith, she's getting the word out and seeking justice. She wants the driver out there to come forward.

"You really need to turn yourself in," Poore told CBS News Philadelphia. "I don't know how you sleep at night, because I don't sleep at night, and I'm sure his family doesn't."

On Feb. 5, Smith was run down in broad daylight in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Bristol Pike.

Around 4 p.m., investigators say Smith was parked outside when the suspect's vehicle pulled up next to him and the two exchanged words.

After getting an object out of his car, they say Smith was walking back toward the McDonald's when the suspect hit him with their vehicle and left him for dead.

The crash has devastated those close to Smith.

"He was a wonderful man, he was very sweet to me, treated me like a queen," Poore said. "That's all I think about every day ... if I would've just went home later that day, could this have all been avoided?"

Police later found a hammer by Smith's body in the parking lot, plus a piece of the pickup truck that hit him.

Despite having pretty clear pictures of the vehicle involved, police still haven't been able to track down the driver responsible.

The pictures show a four-door, blue-granite metallic truck, with black rims and a vanity plate on the front.

Levittown Police

Levittown Police

Police are hoping someone can identify the driver responsible.

"I will not let him be forgotten. He was taken from me and his family, his daughter, grandchildren, he has parents, brothers, friends. And it's just not fair that this person is out there and has not been caught yet," Poore said.

And she's not giving up hope.

"I'm on a mission every day. Doing flyers, doing a fundraiser to raise reward money, posting to social media, his story everywhere, trying to get attention. Someone has to know something."

Smith's family and friends tell me will be out in Levittown this weekend, handing out pamphlets and spreading the word about the loss of their loved one.

Poore says she won't rest until she gets justice for Jason.