Jason Kelce makes People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is featured in People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, though the magazine's sexiest man alive is Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey.

Not only do the Birds have the best record in the NFL, but they also have one of the sexiest men alive on the roster.

Kelce on Wednesday was named one of People Magazine's sexiest men alive, along with Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz.

RELATED: New Jersey baby's Halloween costume catches Kelce brothers' attention

If you're keeping count, Kelce now has won a Super Bowl, is a six-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro selection, and now, one of the magazine's sexiest men alive.

The Eagles drafted Kelce in 2011, and the center has the franchise record of starting 148 consecutive games.

The father of three, who just celebrated his 36th birthday during the Birds' 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys, had a humble response on social media, saying "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder..."

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder… https://t.co/Kzm0xD2aG9 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 8, 2023

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with some diehard Eagles fans who agree with People Magazine's selection.

"I completely agree," Brady Abraham said. "He's a gorgeous, gorgeous man. Love to see it. He is Philadelphia. He's got everything. He's a good-looking man. I think he deserves to be there."

"You know what, I love Jason Kelce," Therese Weah said. "I actually do like Jason Kelce. OK. Maybe not the sexiest man alive, but he's up there. He's got something going for him. It's the beard, definitely the beard."

"I'm 215 affiliated, so I love it. I love it," Ernest Holden said. "Anything from Philly, anything that got anything positive narratives to do with Philly, I'm all for it. Sexiest man alive, our center. I love it."

The last time Kelce missed a game was in 2014.

The Eagles are on their bye week, but Kelce will be back on the field on Monday Night Football on Nov. 20, when the Birds have a Super Bowl 57 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles-Chiefs game will be the fourth time Kelce and his brother, "New Heights" podcast partner and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce will face each other. The Kelces also became the first brothers to go head-to-head in a Super Bowl.