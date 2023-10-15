Jason Kelce sets Philadelphia Eagles franchise record for consecutive regular season starts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce continues to etch himself into the Philadelphia Eagles' history books.

Kelce made his 145th consecutive regular-season start on Sunday against the New York Jets, which breaks Jon Runyan's record of 144 from the 2000s for the most in Eagles franchise history.

Runyan was a mainstay on the Eagles' offensive line at right tackle during Andy Reid's tenure in Philadelphia from 2000 to 2008.

Kelce hasn't missed a start since the 2014 season, and he's close to accomplishing more milestones in his Eagles career.

Week 6 against the Jets will be Kelce's 182nd regular season game in an Eagles uniform, which ranks fourth all-time, trailing Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins by one game.

Kelce's teammate, Brandon Graham, just passed Dawkins. Once he stepped onto the field, he's now ranked second at 184, only trailing former kicker David Akers by four games at 188.

In his 13th year with the Birds, Kelce's play hasn't dropped one bit. In fact, he's only gotten better later in his Eagles career.

Kelce is a six-time All-Pro and earned First-Team honors over the past two seasons.

Kelce has been mulling retirement over the past couple of seasons, but ultimately chose to return for the 2023 season on a one-year deal.

In his recently released documentary, "Kelce" on Prime Video, he takes fans on the journey an NFL season is for players on and off the field.