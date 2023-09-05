Eagles' Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata releasing 2nd Christmas album

It will be a "Philly Special Christmas" for Children's Crisis Treatment Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From protecting Jalen Hurts during games to singing holiday songs, three members of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line never stop working.

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will release a second Christmas album -- "A Philly Special Christmas Special" -- this fall, according to a new release. An official release date has yet to be announced.

The 11-song album features an original Kelce holiday ditty called "Santa's Night."

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" will be sold as a limited-edition red vinyl, limited-edition gold vinyl and a double disc including the first album. It will also be available on all streaming services.

Vinyl orders will begin on Nov. 3.

Sales from the album will go toward local charities. The first album, "A Philly Special Christmas," raised $1.25 million.

The Birds' O-linemen recorded the record on Vera Y Records during the offseason, with producers Charlie Hall and former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin.

Here is the album's tracklist: