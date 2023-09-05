Watch CBS News
Eagles' Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata releasing 2nd Christmas album

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

It will be a "Philly Special Christmas" for Children's Crisis Treatment Center
It will be a "Philly Special Christmas" for Children's Crisis Treatment Center 00:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From protecting Jalen Hurts during games to singing holiday songs, three members of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line never stop working.

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will release a second Christmas album -- "A Philly Special Christmas Special" -- this fall, according to a new release. An official release date has yet to be announced.

The 11-song album features an original Kelce holiday ditty called "Santa's Night."

RELATED: Eagles legend Jason Kelce to be subject of Prime Video documentary

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" will be sold as a limited-edition red vinyl, limited-edition gold vinyl and a double disc including the first album. It will also be available on all streaming services.

Vinyl orders will begin on Nov. 3.

Sales from the album will go toward local charities. The first album, "A Philly Special Christmas," raised $1.25 million.

The Birds' O-linemen recorded the record on Vera Y Records during the offseason, with producers Charlie Hall and former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin.

Here is the album's tracklist:

  1. The Christmas Song
  2. This Christmas
  3. Dominick the Donkey
  4. Santa's Night
  5. Christmas Time Is Here
  6. All I Want for Christmas Is You
  7. Pretty Paper
  8. The Dreidel Song
  9. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
  10. Fairytale of Philadelphia
  11. Auld Lang Syne

First published on September 5, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

