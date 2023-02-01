Are Philadelphians grease resistant? Eagles' Jason Kelce thinks so

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are Philadelphians grease resistant? Eagles' center Jason Kelce thinks so, and he has a good point.

On Wednesday, Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, dropped a new episode of their podcast "New Heights," where they recapped each other's conference championship wins, playing each other in Super Bowl LVII and more.

The brothers also talked about the celebrations that unfolded in Philadelphia after the Birds won the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, including fans climbing greased poles.

Here's what the two said:

Jason: "The grease, nothing can stop the Eagles fans from climbing the poles. They're getting up those poles. Philadelphia police, you can keep greasing them, they're going to find a way up them." Travis: "I can't remember, when you guys beat the Vikings to go to the Super Bowl last time, did they tear the city down for that, too?" Jason: "Oh, yeah, they're celebrating." Travis: "I'm trying to think, are they just looking for reasons nowadays? Because typically you guys win the Super Bowl, you guys win the ultimate prize, that's when we tear the city down, but now they're just looking for reasons." Jason: "They just want to climb poles." Travis: "We beat the Cowboys, let's go tear it down." Jason: "We're going to Broad Street, we're going to climb some poles and eat some horse [poop], let's go right now. You know what the deal is. I think Philadelphians are just grease resistant at this point because somehow they're still getting up those poles." Travis: "It's just their skin." Jason: "They've developed an immunity, a genetic mutation of their skin and hands."

As far as being at the celebrations, Jason Kelce said he wasn't there. He went to Chickie's & Pete's after the title game to watch his brother in the AFC title game and to see who the Eagles would play in the Super Bowl.

Police told CBS Philadelphia before the NFC championship they used a specific fluid to grease the poles this year.

Kelce also has a point, maybe it's a waste of time by the police department to grease the poles. Philadelphians have a long history of climbing poles to celebrate sports victories, and they're going to get climbed -- grease or no grease.

Let's hope for some more pole climbing in a couple of weeks after the Kelce brothers face in the Super Bowl.

"The stars are aligning and I'm not mad at it," Travis Kelce said.