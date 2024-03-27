Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox to throw out first pitch before Phillies-Braves game on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday before the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, the recently retired Eagles center said on his "New Heights" podcast.

"I'm throwing out a pitch, me and Fletcher Cox," Kelce said. "We'll see how it goes. My elbow doesn't work anymore, so I think Fletcher's going to have to do it."

"I really jumped off Opening Day in Cleveland last year," Travis Kelce, Jason's brother, said. "You and Fletcher Cox? See, this is how they got me. They said, 'You and mom are going to throw out the first pitch,' and then mom was like, 'You got it.' I was like, 'Mom, I didn't practice,'"

Last year, Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch before the Cleveland Guardians opener with his mom, Donna, and the pitch didn't make it over the plate.

Jason and Travis Kelce are both Cleveland Heights, Ohio, natives and grew up cheering for players like Kenny Lofton and Jim Thome, who each played for the Phillies at one point in their MLB careers.

The game on Saturday against the Braves will be the second of the season for the Phillies after Thursday's Opener got moved to Friday due to the rain in the forecast.

Jason Kelce has been busy since hanging up the cleats following 13 seasons with the Birds. He was honored with a bobblehead night before a Cleveland Cavaliers game, he jumped into a flaming burning table Bills Mafia style and was spotted at a Delco bar celebrating St. Patrick's Day.