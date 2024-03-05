Kelce brothers honored by Cleveland Cavaliers on bobblehead night
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Kelce brothers were honored on Tuesday night with a bobblehead night by the Cleveland Cavaliers, one day after Jason officially retired from the NFL.
Jason and Travis are Cleveland Heights, Ohio, natives, just outside the city of Cleveland. The two were both given personalized Cavs jerseys to wear during the game, similar to their bobbleheads, and the team even gave Jason Kelce a framed No. 62 jersey, the number he wore for the Eagles for 13 seasons.
"Nothing but LOVE in the land for #62. #LetEmKnow," the Cavs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Cavs had a tribute on the jumbotron for Jason Kelce at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the game vs. the Boston Celtics, which showed highlights of his childhood and football career in high school, college and the pros.
During the game, the Cavs even gave the Kelce brothers some beers on the house that didn't last long.
Earlier Tuesday, the Kelce brothers teased a new episode of their "New Heights" podcast with Jason doing his best Bills Mafia impression and jumping through a burning table in Delaware County.
In his 13 seasons with the Birds, Jason Kelce won the franchise's first Super Bowl in the 2017 season, earned six First-Team All-Pro nods and seven trips to the Pro Bowl.
Kelce is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson and Jim Ringo are the others, and they're all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Kelce will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2029.
for more features.