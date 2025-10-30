Philadelphia 76ers exercise third-year option on guard Jared McCain

The Philadelphia 76ers exercised their third-year contract option for promising second-year guard Jared McCain on Thursday.

The move that was announced by 76ers president Daryl Morey keeps McCain under contract with the team through the 2026-27 season. McCain has another club option on his contract for the 2027-28 season.

McCain, the No. 16 selection in the 2024 draft out of Duke, has not played yet this season after suffering a UCL tear in his right thumb in late September, but he was a full participant in practice Thursday.

McCain appeared in 23 games last season and led all rookies with an average of 15.3 points. He also averaged 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 25.7 minutes while finishing fourth among rookies with a 3-point percentage of 38.3%. McCain set an NBA rookie record by making at least three 3s in eight consecutive games last November when he also scored 20 or more points in seven straight games.

He suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 13 against Indiana.

With McCain sidelined, the Sixers are 4-0 with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe leading the way. Joel Embiid is starting to look like himself again, even though he's still on a minutes restriction. They'll face the Boston Celtics Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.