James Franklin set to become next Virginia Tech head coach, reports say

James Franklin and Virginia Tech are reportedly finalizing an agreement to make him the school's next head coach.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday evening that Franklin and Virginia Tech are working to close the deal to bring the former Penn State coach to Blacksburg, Virginia. He reported that the deal is "expected to be completed in the near future."

Franklin was fired on Oct. 12, one day after the team's homecoming loss to Northwestern. He also lost to Oregon and UCLA in the weeks leading up to his firing. Associate head coach Terry Smith has been serving as the Nittany Lions' interim head coach.

Franklin had a record of 104-45 in 11 seasons in Happy Valley, making him the second-winningest coach in the program's history.

He will replace Brent Pry in Blacksburg, who was fired in September after starting the 2025 season 0-3. Pry was hired in 2021 after eight seasons as Penn State's defensive coordinator. He was 16-24 in four seasons at Virginia Tech.

The Hokies have not won 10 or more games since 2016. While at Penn State, Franklin won double-digit games six times, including a 13-win season in 2024, when the team lost in the semifinals of the 2024 College Football Playoff to Notre Dame.

Before coming to Penn State, Franklin spent three seasons as the head coach at Vanderbilt, winning 24 games.

Virginia Tech (3-7) hosts Miami on Saturday. Penn State (4-6) hosts Nebraska on Saturday.