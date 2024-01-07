Watch CBS News

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Live updates and more

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will finish the regular season on Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. and air on CBS. You can also stream the game on Paramount+.

The Eagles are hoping to end the regular season on a good note after losing four of the past five games. Last week, the Birds collapsed against the Arizona Cardinals and former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in a 35-31 loss. 

The Eagles will be without two key players on offense in the regular season finale. DeVonta Smith and D'Andre Swift have both been ruled out against the Giants, which could lead A.J. Brown to having a big game. 

Brown broke his media silence last week and addressed his recent frustrations with the team after not speaking to reporters for nearly two weeks. 

The Eagles have already clinched playoff berth, but who they play remains to be seen. It'll most likely be an NFC South team, even though they could win the NFC East with a win and Dallas Cowboys loss against the Washington Commanders. 

Brown taken to locker room

After limping off the field and heading to the medical tent, Eagles rookie safety Sydney Brown was taken to the locker room on a cart. heading to the locker room. 

Giants take the lead

The Giants are on the scoreboard. 

Kicker Mason Crosby booted in a 24-yard field goal to give the Giants a 3-0 lead with 6:54 left in the first quarter. 

New York went down the field on a nine play, 67 yard drive that lasted just over four minutes. 

Eagles rookie hurt

Eagles rookie safety Sydney Brown was injured during a punt. 

Brown reportedly struggled to get off the field and got carried to the medical tent.  

Eagles defense rebounds after first down

The Giants gained 18-yards on the first play of the game on a Tyrod Taylor pass to Darius Slayton, but they punted three plays later. 

Haason Reddick came in unblocked on second down and forced a 5-yard loss on a rush to Saquon Barkley and Taylor's deep ball to Jalin Hyatt fell incomplete.  

The Eagles' defense didn't force a punt last week against the Cardinals. 

Eagles inactives

