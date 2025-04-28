Jalen Hurts to skip Eagles' White House visit with President Trump

Eagles to visit White House on Monday to celebrate Super Bowl LIX victory over Chiefs

Eagles to visit White House on Monday to celebrate Super Bowl LIX victory over Chiefs

Eagles to visit White House on Monday to celebrate Super Bowl LIX victory over Chiefs

Jalen Hurts is among a group of Philadelphia Eagles who will not be attending the White House on Monday when the team meets with President Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win.

A source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that Hurts will not be in attendance.

A White House official said Hurts and other Eagles players who aren't attending will be missing it due to "scheduling conflicts."

The news comes days after Hurts dodged a question at the Time 100 gala last week when asked about the upcoming White House visit. At the gala, a reporter asked the Super Bowl LIX MVP if he was planning on attending the White House. He responded with "Ummm" and did not answer the question. The Eagles' QB was recently honored on TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list.

The Eagles are scheduled to meet with Mr. Trump at 4 p.m. Monday on the White House's South Lawn.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie previously stated that celebrating the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs was an "obvious choice," but the White House visit was optional for the players.

Outside of Hurts, it's unclear at this time which other Eagles will not be part of Monday's ceremony at the president's mansion.

Hours before the visit, Saquon Barkley responded to criticism over golfing with Mr. Trump on Sunday in New Jersey.

"Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand," Barkley wrote on X. "Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

The Eagles did not attend the White House after they won the Super Bowl in 2018. Mr. Trump canceled the visit a day before due to a dispute over the national anthem.