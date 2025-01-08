Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to practice Wednesday after being out with concussion

Jalen Hurts will be at practice Wednesday after missing the Philadelphia Eagles' final two regular-season games with a concussion, head coach Nick Sirianni said during a news conference.

When asked if the Eagles' franchise quarterback will have any restrictions, Sirianni said an injury report will be available after practice.

Hurts suffered a concussion minutes into the Eagles' 36-33 loss to the Commanders on Dec. 22 and has been in the NFL's five-phase concussion protocol. Sirianni said a full report will be available after practice.

The Eagles won their final two games without Hurts and clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Philadelphia will host the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round Sunday. Sunday will be three weeks since Hurts was concussed.

Sirianni said he isn't concerned about any possible rust for Hurts after the time off.

"This is why you practice. This is why you go through the process of practicing and all the things that you do at practice to get on the same page to do everything there," Sirianni said. "We feel like we practice at a very high-intensity level. This is why you go out there and do those things."

Hurts has also been dealing with an injured left finger, which Sirianni said is "continuing to get better."

While Hurts is expected to practice Wednesday, the quarterback attended Philadelphia's walkthrough last Saturday before the team's final regular-season game against the New York Giants.

The Birds are not required to release an injury report until after Wednesday's practice.

Sunday's wild-card matchup will be a rematch of the Eagles' season-opening 34-29 win over Green Bay in São Paulo, Brazil. Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Philadelphia's victory.

On Tuesday, the Eagles waived quarterback Ian Book, a sign that Hurts is moving toward returning against the Packers.