What's Philadelphia Eagles' magic number to clinch NFC East?

Week 15 was good for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team's magic number heading into Week 16 of the regular season dropped down to one following the Birds' win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's how the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot over the weekend and win the NFC East.

What's the Eagles' magic number to clinch the division?

Philadelphia's magic number is down to one, which means an Eagles win over the Washington Commanders or a Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Chargers will clinch the NFC East for the Birds.

The Eagles are 9-5, and another win would put them out of reach of the Cowboys. Dallas is 6-7-1 and can't reach 10 wins with three games left in the regular season.

The Eagles will face the Commanders on Saturday at FedEx Field. Washington will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was shut down for the rest of the season after an injury-riddled year.

Eagles set to become first NFC East repeat winner in 20 years

With Philadelphia's magic number to clinch the NFC East down to one, the Eagles are set to end a trend that's lasted 20 years.

If the Eagles beat the Commanders Saturday or the Cowboys lose to the Charges Sunday, the Birds will become the first repeat NFC East champion since they did it four straight years from 2001 to 2004.

Since the 2005 season, when the New York Giants won the NFC East, there hasn't been a repeat division winner.