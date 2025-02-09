Jalen Carter celebrates with Eagles fans on New Orleans riverboat ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Eagles tackle Jalen Carter parties with fans in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl Sunday has finally arrived, and Eagles fans everywhere can't wait for the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tens of thousands of people will pack the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the big matchup, but even before the game, local fans traveling with the Green Legion have been busy celebrating all across the Big Easy.

Instead of hotels, they're staying on the Mississippi in riverboats near the Crescent City Connection.

"It's beautiful," said Dana Adams from Bucks County. "We're waterside. The bridge at night, it's just great."

On Friday, Kelly Green filled the top of the boat as they welcomed Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter to the celebration.

"We worked our way down Bourbon Street drinking and came back and did this," Adams said. "Now, Carter is upstairs and I'm excited."

Fans were relieved to see he was in good spirits after he was put on the injury list because of an illness.

"We make our players feel like we're behind them and we're ready for a Super Bowl win," Laura Lee from Westchester said.

The team upgraded Carter to full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of the Super Bowl, and now he's expected to play.

"I'm just looking forward to going to the game and seeing the Eagles win," said York resident Danielle Bentzel.

Many fans say they're also looking forward to being inside the Superdome, which can hold 76,000 people.

President Donald Trump will be among those attending, making him the first-ever sitting president to go to a Super Bowl.

Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.