Philadelphia FOP Lodge No. 5 holds fundraiser for fallen Sgt. Jaime Roman in Northeast Philly

By Alicia Roberts, Scott Jacobson

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hundreds packed the ballroom inside the FOP Lodge No. 5 in Northeast Philadelphia for a beef and beer benefit to raise money for the family of fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. Jaime Roman on Thursday night. 

"I don't think people understand the challenges after you lose an officer," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Roman was shot on June 22 during a traffic stop in Kensington. He died from his injuries in September at 31 years old.

"I really appreciate everyone being here," said Jazmin Hernandez, who is Jaime's widow. "My heart has so much that I can't put into words."

Hernandez said since her husband's death, she's taking it one day at a time. She always credits the couple's 4-year-old son Jaime Jr. as her reason to keep going.

"He misses his dad a lot," Hernandez said. "He asks for his dad every day. I just always remind him that his dad is watching over him every day and that he has an angel and that his dad is protecting him."

For her family and this entire community, they come together now in grief, hope and to remember the sacrifice of all those who wear the badge.

