Philadelphia police officer dies after being shot in Kensington in June, commissioner says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the line of duty in June has died, the city's police commissioner said Tuesday.

Jaime Roman died Tuesday night "surrounded by family," according to a social media post by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Bethel said in the post that more details will be shared in the morning. "Please keep his family and friends in your prayers," he wrote.

Roman was 31 years old when he was shot in the neck during a traffic stop in Kensington on the evening of June 22.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker Parker wrote on social media Tuesday night that the city is mourning the loss.

"For now, to Officer Roman and his family, we hold you in our arms and lift you up in prayer," she wrote.

Parker previously described Roman as a husband, father and son who simply met his partner and went to work to do the job he had been doing for about six and a half years the night of the shooting.

During a press conference on the night of the shooting, Bethel said Roman and his partner were surveying a car during a live stop in the 3500 block of F Street when they spotted a holster.

Bethel said one of the four passengers fled from the car, firing three times at Roman as he ran away.

Roman was then taken to Temple University Hospital, according to Bethel, where he had been admitted to the surgical ICU and was in critical condition.

"I often come here with a lot of anger about what my men and women must endure. Today, I come with a different request," Bethel said during the June 22 press conference. "Today I sat in the auditorium of about 75 to about 100 men from the East Division. And we held hands as Commissioner [John] Stanford brought us together and we prayed for our officer."

According to Bethel, all of the individuals in the car were taken into custody on the night of the shooting.

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 called Roman's death "a heartbreaking loss" on social media and asked for prayers for his wife, children, family and other members of the police department.