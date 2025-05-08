Watch CBS News
Smoke billows from Jaguar and Land Rover showroom in Pennsylvania after 2-alarm fire

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Smoke billowed from a Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle dealership on Pennsylvania's Main Line on Thursday as firefighters worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire.

Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters on the roof of the Jaguar Land Rover Main Line showroom in St. Davids, on the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Crews responded to heavy fire in the rear of the building, Delaware County dispatchers said.

lns-saint-davids-car-dealership-fire-050825-frame-42150.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

There were no reported injuries or transports to local hospitals as of about 9 a.m.

It's not clear how the fire started or if any vehicles were damaged.

East Lancaster Avenue was closed between Chamounix Road and Aberdeen Avenue due to the investigation.

lns-saint-davids-car-dealership-fire-050825-frame-40202.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia
