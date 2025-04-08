New Jersey woman tried to hire hit man to kill ex-boyfriend, his daughter, prosecutor says

A New Jersey woman is charged in a $12,000 murder-for-hire plot to kill a Philadelphia police officer and his daughter, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, of Runnemede, is facing attempted murder, conspiracy and possession of a controlled dangerous substance charges, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said Tuesday.

MacAulay said her office was alerted on April 3 that Diiorio was looking for a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend — a 53-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police Department — and his 19-year-old daughter.

The Camden County prosecutor alleged Diiorio paid an informant about $12,000 to kill both victims.

On April 4, Diiorio allegedly met the informant in the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township and paid the informant $500 in cash, MacAulay said.

Gloucester Township police arrested Diiorio after the exchange. She had a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills on her when she was arrested, MacAulay said.

Diiorio is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending an April 9 detention hearing in New Jersey Superior Court.