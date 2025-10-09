Head-on crash in Jackson Township, New Jersey kills 16-year-old boy, police chief says

Government shutdown enters Day 9 as senators mull bill to pay troops before they miss a check

A 16-year-old has died following a head on vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Jackson Township, New Jersey, police said.

According to Chief Matthew Kunz, the crash happened Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m. after a pickup truck traveling eastbound on East Veterans Highway crossed into the westbound lanes. The truck then collided with a passenger car causing the vehicle to burst into flames on impact.

Kunz said that CPR was immediately administered to the juvenile and he was transported by township EMS to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the Ocean County Prosecutor's office to see if any charges have been filed against the driver of the pickup truck and we are awaiting a response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone having information regarding to the crash is asked to call Jackson Police Officer Tristan Bennett at 732-928-1111, or contact him via email at tbennett@jacksontwpnj.net.

An online fundraiser started in support for the teen's family has raised nearly $8,000.