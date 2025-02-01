New Jersey community remembers Maple Shade School District bus driver: "They all loved him, we will miss him"

A fence surrounding the school bus depot at Maple Shade High School has been decorated with flowers, balloons and messages from staff and students.

It's a way to honor Jack Hohwald, who was a beloved bus driver. One note read, "Gone but never forgotten. May you rest in peace."

"This town is hurt by what happened. They all loved him, we will miss him," said Jay Renwick, who had known Hohwald for over 30 years.

Renwick described the 85-year-old as a humble man who served his community. Hohwald retired from the Maple Shade Police Department in 1995 after nearly 30 years on the force. He later became a bus driver for the district, a job he loved for 23 years.

"I mean 85 years old and still driving a bus, he loved the kids, and they all knew him as Mr. Jack," Renwick said.

On Tuesday, police say Hohwald was outside his bus when he was struck by another school bus and died from his injuries. Police say the driver stayed on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Hohwald was a veteran and the commander of the American Legion Post Number 66 in Maple Shade. Renwick said a dropbox outside the VFW on Main Street was his baby, and he made sure American flags were disposed of properly.

"Jack would come here at least once or twice a week and recycle the flags and make sure they were properly retired," Renwick said.

The school Superintendent, Beth Norcia, said he was also a friend, mentor and dedicated community member. Classes were canceled Wednesday, and Norcia wrote to the school community, "For our students and staff, Jack was a constant, reassuring presence—a protector and a friend who took great pride in safely transporting our children to and from school each day. As we honor him, we reflect on the legacy he leaves behind: one of service, dedication, and love for his community.

As the community grieves, a bus was painted on a school window, students made flower bouquets and signs to honor Mr. Jack, and staff and students were asked to wear blue and yellow, which are the colors of the district and the American Legion.

"I don't remember the American Legion existing without Jack, he's just been around that long," Renwick said. "It's a tragedy what happened, but we're going to make sure that Jack is remembered."

Norcia said the district is looking to start a scholarship in Mr. Jack's name.