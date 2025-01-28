Watch CBS News
Maple Shade School District employee fatally struck by car outside South Jersey high school, police say

A man who works for the Maple Shade School District was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The man was struck in the bus garage lot at Maple Shade High School at 180 Frederick Avenue. 

All schools in the Maple Shade School District will be closed on Wednesday, the district said. 

The Burlington County Crisis Response Team and counselors will be available throughout the rest of the week to support students and staff. 

"We understand that such news can be profoundly upsetting and we are committed to providing the support needed during this time,"  Beth Norcia, the superintendent of Maple Shade School District, said in a statement in part.

The Maple Shade Police Department is investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

