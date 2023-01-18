Flyers fans react to Ivan Provorov's Pride Night boycott

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pride Night celebration at the Philadelphia Flyers' game Tuesday was overshadowed after the team's top defenseman refused to wear rainbow jerseys during warmups in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Ivan Provorov did not participate in the warmups but did start the game and play 23 minutes.

"I'm not surprised at all," Flyers fan Ryan Longo said. "Things like this don't really affect me, unfortunately. In this day and age, it's not uncommon to encounter people like that."

Longo had box seats to the Flyers' Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, a 5-2 win.

Longo says he's been a Flyers fan since moving to Philadelphia 12 years ago, but little did he know that Provorov didn't take to the ice for warmups.

The Flyers confirmed after the Provorov didn't participate in the warmups because the team was wearing the Pride-themed jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Longo was made aware of it after the fact.

"It's hurtful. It's stupid," Longo said. "It feels silly."

Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion for sitting it out.

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody's choices," Provorov said. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm going to say."

"With Provy, he's being true to himself and to his religion," Flyers head coach John Tortorella said. "This has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy, he's always true to himself. That's where I'm at with that."

Flyers center Scott Laughton helped plan the annual Pride Night and launched programs to support LGBTQ+ youth. Laughton didn't comment on Provorov directly but said it was a great night otherwise.

"I had an awesome night. We had a big win. It was a great time and I'll leave it at that," Laughton said. "It was a really awesome night that brought a ton of awareness to pride and to let people know that they're welcome in this game because they are."

The Flyers have hosted their pride night for the last few seasons.

After the game, the Flyers said they support inclusivity and will continue to be advocates.

The National Hockey League said in a statement, "Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how -- with league counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues."

Gritty has also taken part in Pride Month activities.

As for Longo, he says he will "definitely be at a Flyers game again."

"The Flyers have supported the LGBTQ community for as long as I can remember," Longo said. "I know where they stand. I'm not going to let one player ruin it for me."

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the Russian Orthodox Church community in Philadelphia, but we have not yet heard back.