Hundreds of employees in Philadelphia among IRS layoffs, union says

Hundreds of Internal Revenue Service employees in Philadelphia are among the agency's over 6,000 layoffs expected by the end of this week, according to the National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 71.

Alex Jay Berman, executive vice president of NTEU Chapter 71, told CBS News Philadelphia that at least 400 probationary employees are expected to be laid off Thursday and that a similar number will be terminated after May 18.

The employees are from the agency's Small Business/Self-Employed Division in Philadelphia.

"Heartbreaking. I've had people crying walking out the door," Berman said. "People look at me not only like someone killed their monkey but ran a train over their entire circus. 'Why are they blaming us when we're trying to do jobs as best as we can?' … Those of us who have given to the country are scared and angry. This is being done arbitrarily in the name of savings that do not exist."

The federal government's probationary workers are those who are still in a trial period that typically extends for one to two years of employment in their position.

CBS News obtained an email shared by an IRS employee sent Wednesday to the agency's Small Business/Self-Employed Division. The email said the agency's Human Capital Office would notify impacted SBSE employees Thursday. Over 6,000 IRS employees are expected to lose their jobs by the end of this week, and more than half — over 3,500 — are expected to be from the SBSE division.

The layoffs are expected weeks before the tax filing season hits peak activity in mid-March through mid-April.

The IRS, which has tens of thousands of employees, is expected to carry out some of the highest numbers of mass terminations known so far at a department or agency under the Trump administration.

The layoffs come after the Trump administration and the Office of Personnel Management issued a directive to cut probationary workers across federal agencies.

The agency's SBSE division ensures small business owners comply with tax obligations, such as filing their taxes, and offers help with debt resolution. According to the IRS' website, the division serves more than 57 million small business owners and entrepreneurs with less than $10 million in assets.

