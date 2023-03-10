Irish Dance school students perform at CBS3 Studios

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade is right around the corner.

A highlight of the parade every year is the talented Irish dancers.

On Friday, dancers from McDade-Cara School of Irish Dance visited the CBS News Philadelphia studios to show us some traditional Irish steps.

"We're honored to participate in the parade each year, we are surrounded by the best dance families and we look forward to being live and strutting our stuff on St. Patrick's Day for the parade," McDade-Cara School of Irish Dance owner Sheila Sweeney said.

This year, Sweeney was selected for the St. Patrick's Ring of Honor for her exemplary service in and to the Irish Community of the Philadelphia Tri-State Area.

More than 200 units will participate in the parade hosted by the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association, including marching bands, Irish dancers, Irish cultural groups, Philadelphia police and fire units and various divisions of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Lady's Ancient Order of Hibernians.

How to watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade on the CW Philly

This year's Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade will broadcast on March 12, live from noon to 3 p.m. on our sister station, The CW Philly.

CBS News Philadelphia anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan, along with Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly will be there for all the fun!

This year's theme is "St. Patrick, Let There Be Peace." The parade route begins at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and then proceeds around City Hall to Market Street. The parade ends at 5th Street with the performance area on Market Street in the historic neighborhood of the Independence Visitors Center, The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

CBS3 will also re-air the parade on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, starting at 9 a.m.