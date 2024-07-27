I-95 northbound in Philadelphia reopens after car crash leaves 2 injured, temporarily closes roadway

Teen shot in Philadelphia recording studio and more top stories | Digital Brief

Teen shot in Philadelphia recording studio and more top stories | Digital Brief

Teen shot in Philadelphia recording studio and more top stories | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car crash on I-95 caused authorities to temporarily close the northbound lanes between Exit 12: PA 291 Cargo City and Exit 17: PA 611 North Broad/Pattison Avenue, according to ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's emergency notification system.

At least two people were injured in the crash that happened shortly after 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police told CBS News Philadelphia.

The area where the closure was in effect on I-95 northbound reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

It's unclear what condition the victims are in and what events led up to the crash.

Officials advise drivers to pack their patience and expect residual delays.