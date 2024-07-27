Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 northbound in Philadelphia reopens after car crash leaves 2 injured, temporarily closes roadway

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Teen shot in Philadelphia recording studio and more top stories | Digital Brief
Teen shot in Philadelphia recording studio and more top stories | Digital Brief 03:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car crash on I-95 caused authorities to temporarily close the northbound lanes between Exit 12: PA 291 Cargo City and Exit 17: PA 611 North Broad/Pattison Avenue, according to ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's emergency notification system.

At least two people were injured in the crash that happened shortly after 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police told CBS News Philadelphia.

The area where the closure was in effect on I-95 northbound reopened shortly after 9 p.m. 

It's unclear what condition the victims are in and what events led up to the crash. 

Officials advise drivers to pack their patience and expect residual delays.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.