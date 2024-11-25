I-95 north reopens in Northeast Philadelphia after early morning crash

A stretch of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia has reopened after a crash shut down the northbound lanes of the highway early Monday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and PennDOT, the northbound lanes were closed between Exit 32 at Academy Road/Linden Avenue and Exit 35 at Woodhaven Road/63 West.

Traffic was temporarily diverted off I-95 onto Academy Road. Drivers should expect some residual delays Monday.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police and highway officials for more information on the crash.

UPDATE: This crash has cleared. All lanes on I-95 at Academy Rd. are open. https://t.co/ZPHumAhWKv — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) November 25, 2024

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.