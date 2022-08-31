International Overdose Awareness Day recognized on Aug. 31
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. The campaign remembers those who have died from overdoses and calls for less shame and more awareness.
One place marking the day is in New Castle County. Members of the Addiction and Recovery Community joined officials to lower flags at the government center this morning.
