2 Trump rally attendees critically wounded are now in stable condition

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- The two people who were critically injured during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, are in stable condition and recovering at a local hospital.

James Copenhaver of Moon Township and David Dutch of New Kensington are in stable condition at Allegheny General Hospital as of Monday. They were injured when the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The former president was grazed in the ear, and another person, Corey Comperatore, was killed.

"I was starting to get phone calls saying, 'We think Jim was one of the people shot.' I was in shock," said Moon Township supervisor Al Quaye.

Quaye was traveling home from a family vacation when he learned his friend was critically wounded during the attempted assassination of Trump.

"Jim's a super nice guy, and I couldn't believe it happened to him," Quaye said.

Quaye met Copenhaver a few years ago at one of the board of supervisor's meetings which he attended to share concerns about a development project near his home. It seemed, according to Quaye, that Copenhaver, a registered Democrat, caught the politics bug and kept returning to meetings.

"He was one of the few people who would show up all the time to our meetings," Quaye said.

Quaye spoke to Copenhaver's family on Monday. They say Jim is sedated but stable. He was shot twice: once in the leg and once in the abdomen. While the 74-year-old has a long road ahead, Quaye is hopeful he'll make a full recovery.

"I'm really hoping everything is going to be fine," Quaye said.

James Copenhaver (left) and David Dutch (right) were critically wounded during a shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photos: Al Quaye/GoFundMe)

Marine Corps veteran and longtime Trump supporter David Dutch was the other man injured in Saturday's attack. The New Kensington native has undergone two surgeries so far after being shot in the liver and chest.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the Marine Corps League said in part:

"David Dutch serves as Commandant of the Westmoreland Detachment #1416, from within the Department of Pennsylvania. Our immediate support continues for David and his family as he continues his recovery from this attack. We offer solace for David and his family along with eternal thoughts and prayers for all the victims of this tragedy."

"The founders of this country came up with a constitution that helps us take care of our differences civilly, so let's use that," Quaye said.

Quaye says township leaders are here to help Copenhaver and his family in any way they can.