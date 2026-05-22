What we learned at our first-ever In Your Corner: A Way Out of Debt event

With more families feeling squeezed by rising costs and growing debt, CBS News Philadelphia hosted a live event In Your Corner: A Way Out of Debt to connect viewers with financial counselors.

On Thursday, May 21, we teamed up with nonprofit financial counseling agency Money Management International (MMI) to let viewers live chat with a trained financial counselor to discuss their debt situation and how to get it under control.

Credit counseling can help you build a realistic budget and explore repayment strategies. Counselors can also potentially enroll you in a debt management plan, which can consolidate payments and reduce interest rates.

While the live chat event is over, help is still available. You can find more resources here or on the Money Management International website. You can also call MMI at 800-364-2873.

The Financial Counseling Association of America, a national association representing financial counseling companies, can also help you find a certified credit counselor. Or you can seek help through the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the nation's largest nonprofit financial counseling organization.

Debt is a focus this month on the In Your Corner podcast, covering common mistakes, practical payoff strategies and guidance on when to seek help. You can listen to the full discussion on the latest episode on CBS News Philadelphia's YouTube channel.