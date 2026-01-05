Shopping at these grocery stores will save you the most money, new report finds

The weekly grocery haul is a top-line budget item for many families, and a new report might convince you to switch where you shop to get the most bang for your buck.

Consumers' Checkbook shopped several big chains and surveyed its subscribers to see which grocery stores come out on top in price and quality, and found switching away from a traditional chain could save you significantly over the course of a year.

Low-cost leaders

Low-cost chain Aldi offers the biggest savings, according to Consumers' Checkbook, with prices up to 40% lower than the competition. For a family that spends around $300 a week at the supermarket, that could amount to more than $5,000 in savings in a year.

The nonprofit even found Aldi undercuts warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and Costco on per unit prices.

"Aldi's prices are about half of what you'll find at Acme, and significantly lower than other grocery stores, even lower than Walmart's," said Kevin Brasler, Consumers' Checkbook executive editor.

Lidl, a similar low-cost European chain now expanding in our area, offers similar savings, according to Brasler. But he cautions that in order to get those kinds of savings you have to be willing to sacrifice having wide choices of brands or sizes. Aldi and Lidl mostly carrying their own brands.

Savings standouts

Walmart and Amazon Fresh stores are also price standouts, Consumers' Checkbook found, with prices about 10 to 20% lower than average, respectively. A 10% price difference totals $1,560 a year.

Amazon Fresh, which now has five locations in the region, opened its first Delaware Valley area location in 2022.

"It's a corporate cousin to Whole Foods, but unlike Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh really focuses on low prices," Brasler told CBS News Philadelphia. "You'll find all your favorite brands there."

Whole Foods is the most expensive choice among stores Consumers' Checkbook shopped.

Price vs. quality

When it comes to how shoppers rate quality, Wegman's ranks among the best. While the chain's prices aren't the lowest, Consumers' found them to be 12% lower than Acme and on par with ShopRite and Giant.

CBS News Philadelphia viewers can enjoy exclusive, free access to the full Consumers' Checkbook report here.

Tips to always save

No matter where you shop, there are ways to save on groceries. Consumers' Checkbook recommends shopping specials by signing up for free loyalty programs and clipping digital coupons.

Substituting store and generic brands for name brand items can also save you. To determine if you're getting the best value for the price use per-unit pricing, which tells you how much you're paying for a specific amount, like per ounce or pound.

Do you have a money question, a consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share? Email InYourCorner@cbs.com.