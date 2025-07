Pennsylvania police ask health care providers for help building case against "imposter nurse"

Pennsylvania State Police are asking health care companies to review employment records, as the investigation into a woman who used false identities to pose as a nurse at health care facilities across the state continues.

Shannon Womack is believed to have used at least 10 different aliases to pose as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and nurse supervisor at rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes across Pennsylvania, state police said on July 21.

Investigators asked health care agencies and providers on July 21 to review their employment records for fraudulent activities that may have involved Womack.

In an update on July 25, state police released recent images of her and asked the public to help in their investigation.

Law enforcement confirmed that Womack used the following names:

Shannon Nicole Parham

Shannon Nicole Abiola

Shannon Nicole Armstrong

Shannon Abiola-Parham

Shannon Nicole Grimes

Shannon Nicole Womack

Shannon Nicole Lawson

Shannon Nicole Lethco

Shannon Nicole Robinson

Shannon Lee Lawson

If the public or any provider recognizes any of those aliases, call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-223-5200

Womack is facing several charges, including corrupt organizations, endangering the welfare of care, unlawful use of a computer, identity theft, forgery and theft by unlawful taking.

"Imposter nurse" uses 20 aliases and 7 Social Security numbers

Womack was taken into custody earlier this week after it was learned that she used several different identities to work as a nurse, despite not being a licensed professional.

"The investigation showcased Womack was using the identification and nursing certifications from four different confirmed nurses from southern states," state police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said on July 21. "She was acting as this RN for about five years now, and that ranges all the way from George to Connecticut. So, you have a bunch of different states in that range."

State police provided at least six facilities in Pennsylvania where Womack worked:

Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Eldercrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, and Harmar Village Health and Rehab Center in Allegheny County

Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Beaver County

Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing and Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare in Washington County

Oak Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Westmoreland County

Sayre HealthCare Center in Bradford County

St. Mary's Home of Erie in Erie County

In July 25's update, state police said they have learned of five new facilities where she worked, though the names were not released.

She worked anywhere from one to 10 shifts at these facilities, and according to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, she was placed on a "do not retain" list for reasons including professional misconduct, poor performance, and was accused of stealing drugs in some cases.

The investigation began when troopers pulled the 39-year-old woman over in Cecil Township, Washington County, on a regular traffic stop in April. She allegedly provided aliases that had numerous active warrants.

"The search warrant of the vehicle showcased multiple forms of ID, a lot of medical records were in the car, and a bunch of prescription medications that were attached to residents in health care homes or nursing home facilities," Gagliardi said on July 21.