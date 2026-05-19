2nd arrest made in murder of Imani Ringgold in West Philadelphia, police say

A second arrest was made Tuesday in the murder of 20-year-old Imani Ringgold in West Philadelphia, police said.

Police said officers with the Homicide Fugitive Squad and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Zaire Manning on the 6300 block of Greene Street in Germantown in connection with Ringgold's murder.

Manning will be charged with murdering Ringgold and wounding two other people in the West Philly shooting that happened in

April.

Last week, police arrested 24-year-old Hamza Ruley in Ringgold's murder. Police are still searching for 26-year-old Mustafa King in connection with the fatal shooting.

Ringgold was shot and killed on April 7 at 60th and Market streets in West Philadelphia after picking up food, according to police. She wasn't the intended target in the shooting. A man and woman were also injured in the gunfire, police said. Investigators found 27 spent shell casings at the scene.

Ringgold's family said she had just recently been accepted to community college when the shooting happened and planned to pursue something in HVAC.

Anyone with information about Ringgold's murder is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.