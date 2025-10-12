Man dies following shooting at IHOP in Center City, Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside an IHOP restaurant in Center City late Saturday night.

Investigators were notified about a shooting at the IHOP on the 1300 block of Walnut Street shortly after 11 p.m., according to police.

Officers arrived to find a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to Jefferson University Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, police said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detectives. It's unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.