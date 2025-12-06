Icy Saturday ahead of slight warm up in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Another cold night is on tap across the region, but fortunately it won't be quite as cold as it was Friday morning.

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area will hover right around the freezing mark as areas of light drizzle and fog develop through early Saturday morning. With near freezing temperatures and light patchy drizzle an icy glaze may develop in some places, especially on elevated and non-treated surfaces.

This combined with the potential for fog, resulting in reduced visibility, hazardous travel may develop relatively quickly.

Temperatures will climb back above freezing just as the precipitation begins to clear out after sunrise Saturday morning. From there temperatures make their way back into the low-middle 40s with a few peeks of sunshine through the afternoon.

Whats's NEXT

Sunday will feature another dry day with temperatures still running a little cooler than our normal high in the upper 40s. Highs Sunday will be in the low-middle 40s, but this will be mild compared to what another Arctic blast brings us for the beginning of next week.

A relatively dry cold front will sweep through the region Sunday night and begin to usher cooler air into the region through the day Monday. High temperatures Monday afternoon will barely climb into the middle 30s before dropping into the teens Tuesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday morning could end up being even colder that we saw Friday morning.

After that, temperatures moderate again into the middle of the week with the next chance for showers returns Wednesday and again on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: EXT Weather Alert for freezing rain. High 44, Low 31.

Sunday: Clouds, some sun. High 42, Low 29.

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High 34. Low 28.

Tuesday: Very cold. High 36, Low 18.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 46, Low 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 44, Low 35.

Friday: Shower chance. High 41, Low 30.

