Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey to go up for auction next month

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An iconic jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will go up for auction next month. Sotheby's is preparing to auction off one of the Lower Merion native's signed jerseys. 

The yellow and purple Lakers jersey is expected to go for up to $7 million. 

The NBA Champion wore the autographed jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-08 season.

If it sells between $5 and 7 million, it will be the highest price ever paid for one of Bryant's jerseys. 

It is part of a lot that opens for bidding on Feb. 2.

January 16, 2023

