ICE to leave Philadelphia International Airport as early as Thursday, airport official says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deployed to Philadelphia International Airport last month amid the partial government shutdown are set to leave this week, an airport official said Wednesday.

During a Philadelphia City Council budget hearing, Tracy Borda, the airport's interim CEO and chief financial officer, said ICE agents will leave as soon as Thursday.

"The good news is, we're at a point where we're told that as of tomorrow, we won't have any more ICE officers at the airport. They should be gone," Borda said. "They're not needed in Philadelphia, and my understanding at this point is that they'll be gone tomorrow."

President Trump ordered ICE agents to 14 airports across the country to assist with Transportation Security Administration operations during the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

TSA staffing shortages led to long lines and delays at U.S. airports. TSA officers were not paid during the DHS shutdown, leading to hundreds of resignations and sickouts. The DHS funds and oversees the TSA.

Immigration agents were brought into PHL and other airports to assist with operations as travel horror stories emerged across the country. In Philadelphia, TSA shortages led to longer lines and wait times, which led the airport to recommend that travelers arrive 2.5 hours before a domestic flight and 3.5 hours before an international flight. Wait times at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston were as long as six hours last month.

ICE's presence at PHL drew pushback from the union representing TSA officers at Philadelphia and Wilmington airports.

All TSA security checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport reopened Tuesday.

Mr. Trump signed an executive order in late March, telling DHS to resume paying TSA officers. The White House said last month that ICE agents would continue to assist "until the airports feel like they are 100%."