Philadelphia man arrested in Bensalem for trying to meet 13-year-old for sex, police say

A 34-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on sexual abuse charges and unlawfully contacting a 13-year-old girl, the Bensalem Police Department said Monday.

Ian Evans was charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility, according to Bensalem police.

Police said Evans started talking with a 13-year-old girl on a social media/dating app in March, which led to the two sending text messages. Evans then began messaging the 13-year-old about "sexual acts and asked the juvenile to get naked while he did so," according to police.

Police said the conversations between Evans and the 13-year-old continued for weeks, and he continued to send lewd pictures of himself and "other pornographic videos that depicted what he wanted to do with her." Evans also allegedly asked the 13-year-old for naked pictures, according to police.

Police said officers got an arrest warrant for Evans after he agreed to meet the 13-year-old "for a sexual encounter in the woods behind his workplace in Bensalem." No child was ever in danger during the investigation, according to police.

Police said Evans was arrested on April 4 as he was leaving work in Bensalem. He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $1 million bail.