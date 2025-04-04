I-295 northbound lanes in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, shut down after pedestrian hit, officials say

Interstate 295 northbound lanes are shut down in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, after Burlington County officials say a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews said they are investigating the crash that happened near mile marker 38.2 on I-295 northbound. All lanes are closed north of Exit 36 to Route 73 in Mount Laurel due to a crash, the New Jersey Department of Transportation shared on social media.

Chopper 3 was over the scene just after 4:30 p.m., where you can see the northbound lanes are shut down as traffic moves in the southbound lanes.

CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.