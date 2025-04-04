Watch CBS News
Local News

I-295 northbound lanes in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, shut down after pedestrian hit, officials say

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Interstate 295 northbound lanes are shut down in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, after Burlington County officials say a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews said they are investigating the crash that happened near mile marker 38.2 on I-295 northbound. All lanes are closed north of Exit 36 to Route 73 in Mount Laurel due to a crash, the New Jersey Department of Transportation shared on social media.

Chopper 3 was over the scene just after 4:30 p.m., where you can see the northbound lanes are shut down as traffic moves in the southbound lanes.

4pm-7pm-clean-aircheck-250404-frame-64938.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.