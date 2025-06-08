Part of I-95 South in Philadelphia to close overnight for CAP roadwork through July, PennDOT says

Stretch of I-95 South closing overnight; overnight closure will last for six weeks

Road closures on I-95 in Philadelphia begin Sunday night as crews continue to work on the CAP project near Penn's Landing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

A portion of I-95 South will close Sundays through Thursdays from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. for the roadwork through approximately July 18, according to PennDOT. The closure affects I-95 South between I-676 and the southbound on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard at East Morris/Water Street. The closure also affects the ramp from I-676 onto I-95 and the inside left lane of I-95 North between Spruce Street and Market Street.

The roads will not be closed during the July 4 weekend.

During the closures, PennDOT says, drivers heading south on I-95 will be directed to use the I-676 Interchange, turn left onto Callowhill Street, and turn right onto Columbus Boulevard to access the ramp to southbound I-95 at East Morris Street/Water Street.

Motorists traveling east on I-676 heading for southbound I-95 will be directed to exit at 6th Street, turn left onto Race Street, and turn right onto southbound Columbus Boulevard to access southbound I-95 at East Morris Street/Water Street.

The CAP project aims to replace and expand the existing covered area over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets with a larger cover that extends over Columbus Boulevard at Penn's Landing. That cover will include a park and pedestrian access between Center City and Penn's Landing. This closure will allow crews to install the massive steel beams that will support the future park.