Stretch of I-95 South closing overnight; overnight closure will last for six weeks A stretch of southbound I-95 will be closed from the Vine Street Expressway to East Morris and Water streets. The closure runs from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. This is prep work for a six-week-long overnight closure that starts on Sunday. It's all part of the I-95 CAP project that will cover the highway and connect the city to the waterfront.