PennDOT green lights construction on I-95 in Penn's Landing

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Part of Interstate-95 in Penn's Landing will soon have a whole new look.

PennDOT just gave a contractor permission to start working on a project that will dramatically transform the highway.

The plan is to replace the cap over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets and turn that land into an 11-acre park.

Here's what the finished product will look like:

snapshot-2.jpg

The park will connect Old City to the Delaware River Waterfront.

Drivers will notice construction on I-95 starting later this spring.

PennDOT hasn't said when the project would be finished.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 8:23 PM

