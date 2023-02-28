PennDOT green lights construction on I-95 in Penn's Landing

Construction to begin on I-95 in Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Part of Interstate-95 in Penn's Landing will soon have a whole new look.

PennDOT just gave a contractor permission to start working on a project that will dramatically transform the highway.

The plan is to replace the cap over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets and turn that land into an 11-acre park.

Here's what the finished product will look like:

The park will connect Old City to the Delaware River Waterfront.

Drivers will notice construction on I-95 starting later this spring.

PennDOT hasn't said when the project would be finished.