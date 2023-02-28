PennDOT green lights construction on I-95 in Penn's Landing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Part of Interstate-95 in Penn's Landing will soon have a whole new look.
PennDOT just gave a contractor permission to start working on a project that will dramatically transform the highway.
The plan is to replace the cap over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets and turn that land into an 11-acre park.
Here's what the finished product will look like:
The park will connect Old City to the Delaware River Waterfront.
Drivers will notice construction on I-95 starting later this spring.
PennDOT hasn't said when the project would be finished.
